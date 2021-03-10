Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News
News

Tyrese is Boo’d Up with New Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Following Divorce Announcement

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*It appears Tyrese Gibson wasted no time getting boo’d up after calling it quits with his wife late last year. 

Tyrese announced in December that he and his wife of four years, Samantha Gibson, were getting a divorce. Over two months later, the R&B singer has debuted the new lady in his life. 

Per AceShowbiz, Gibson took to Instagram to reveal his new girlfriend is 25-year-old model Zelie Timothy. He posted a video of them getting cozy inside a club, and they were also spotted at the All-Star Weekend festivities in Atlanta. Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Now That Tyrese is Single Again, He CAN’T Handle it – He Sends Message to God … Via Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

“Never go out…… #AntiSocial #BlackPanthers,” he captioned the photo. Using a line from his hit song “Signs,” Tyrese continued, “I don’t know what it is but those Leo’s drive me ?”- #AllStarAtL never been so happy about sitting alone in my life……… #CovidIsStillVeryRealOutHere stay safe out there y’all.”

A source close to Tyrese confirmed to The Shade Room that he and Zelie are dating. 

When Tyrese announced that he and Samantha called it quits, he also noted that he didn’t want the divorce. He even vowed to win back his estranged wife but it appears she isn’t having it, as the divorce is moving forward. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleMitch McConnell Reportedly Wants AG Daniel Cameron To Be His Successor
Next articleMeet Alex Beresford, the Weatherman Who Put Piers Morgan on Blast
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO