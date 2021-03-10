*“Dust off your dreams,” said 12-time Grammy winning Cece Winans-Love as to the meaning to her newest project “Believe For It” (Puresprings Gospel) to be released March 12, 2021. “A lot of people want to give up, can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I want to give hope and encourage people to believe again. Believe in the impossible.”

The “Believe For It” project offers 12 selections of inspiring messages delivered by one the most emotional voices of all times. This is why she could hold her own with the voice of Whitey Houston on the signature duo hit “Count On Me” (Waiting to Exhale soundtrack), which went double platinum. Coming from a family of powerful inspirational singers, Winans-Love debuted with her brother BeBe accumulating six albums and 15 Stellar Awards. She went solo with a debut in 1995 which sold over a million records and garnered her Grammy wins. I remember interviewing her when she launched her own label PureSprings Gospel. I believe this would be her 10th solo project. CeCe has garnered 23 Dove Awards, Hollywood and Nashville Walk of Fame stars, and over 17 million in sales.

“Have enough faith to believe,” she pointed out. “You can do it but you got to believe and make a decision. This message is for young and old. Where you put your eyes on is where you’ll follow…time to shift that focus.”

Always rooted in her Christian faith, CeCe made another major commitment to God when she married Pastor Alvin Love, II in 1984 becoming the First-Lady of Nashville Life Church. She continues with her music ministry on the “Believe For It” project. The title single comes with a music video where CeCe offers a simple performance, without “pandemic facial masks,” with her spell-binding vocals, and her accompanying singers and pianist all together to lift her vocals higher in a powerful delivery. So powerful I was crying tears of joy with the message the song gives – hope in things to come and showing faith that its there by reaching out for it, by “believing for it.”

“God responds to faith,” CeCe said seriously. “Believing gives you expectations to expect it will happen. It’s more than a song. I hope it gets down into their spirit. We always face challenges, but God is with you.” www.CeCeWinans.com

