Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

The Pulse of Entertainment: CeCe Winans-Love Says ‘Believe For It,’ and It is So, on New Album

By Eunice Moseley
0

CeCe-Winans-2020

*“Dust off your dreams,” said 12-time Grammy winning Cece Winans-Love as to the meaning to her newest project “Believe For It”  (Puresprings Gospel) to be released March 12, 2021. “A lot of people want to give up, can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I want to give hope and encourage people to believe again. Believe in the impossible.”

The “Believe For It” project offers 12 selections of inspiring messages delivered by one the most emotional voices of all times. This is why she could hold her own with the voice of Whitey Houston on the signature duo hit “Count On Me” (Waiting to Exhale soundtrack), which went double platinum. Coming from a family of powerful inspirational singers, Winans-Love debuted with her brother BeBe accumulating six albums and 15 Stellar Awards. She went solo with a debut in 1995 which sold over a million records and garnered her Grammy wins. I remember interviewing her when she launched her own label PureSprings Gospel. I believe this would be her 10th solo project. CeCe has garnered 23 Dove Awards, Hollywood and Nashville Walk of Fame stars, and over 17 million in sales.

“Have enough faith to believe,” she pointed out. “You can do it but you got to believe and make a decision. This message is for young and old. Where you put your eyes on is where you’ll follow…time to shift that focus.”

MORE ON EURWEB: The Poynter Report: Why Oprah’s Interview with Harry and Meghan Matters

Always rooted in her Christian faith, CeCe made another major commitment to God when she married Pastor Alvin Love, II in 1984 becoming the First-Lady of Nashville Life Church. She continues with her music ministry on the “Believe For It” project. The title single comes with a music video where CeCe offers a simple performance, without “pandemic facial masks,” with her spell-binding vocals, and her accompanying singers and pianist all together to lift her vocals higher in a powerful delivery. So powerful I was crying tears of joy with the message the song gives – hope in things to come and showing faith that its there by reaching out for it, by “believing for it.”

“God responds to faith,” CeCe said seriously. “Believing gives you expectations to expect it will happen. It’s more than a song. I hope it gets down into their spirit. We always face challenges, but God is with you.” www.CeCeWinans.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleFemale Fighter Melissa St. Vil Won’t Stop Fighting For Her Friend Kaylene / VIDEO
Next articleUncle Nearest Whiskey, Named for Slave Who Mentored Jack Daniel, Now the Best-Selling Black-Owned Spirit of All Time (Video)
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO