Prince Charles Gets Clowned for Visiting Black Health Care Workers After Royal Racism Controversy

*Prince Charles appeared to respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview by using Black healthcare workers for a PR stunt.

During the Oprah interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Markle revealed that her son was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Couldn’t Handle it! Quits Show after Receiving 41K Meghan Markle Complaints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Most people speculate that it was either Harry’s father or brother Prince William who made the comments. Charles did some damage control following the tell-in interview by visiting a COVID vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday.

Photos from his visit were also shared on the official Clarence House Instagram account. In the pics, Charles is surrounded Black workers and visitors at the clinic. The caption reads, “Continuing Their Royal Highnesses’ work to encourage vaccine take-up, The Prince of Wales today visited @jesushouseuk in London.” Clarence House also wants us to know Charles is committed, as is Jesus House, to combatting vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.

Per TMZ, Buckingham Palace claims Charles was scheduled to visit over a week ago. Meanwhile, social media users wasted no time clowning the future king of England over the photos

“You guys, Prince Charles is being photographed talking to black people today. Wow. Subtle,” comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.

“Yeah, nothing screams racist trying to prove he’s not a racist than immediately talking to black people after being outed as a racist,” another Twitter user added.

You guys, Prince Charles is being photographed talking to black people today.

Wow. Subtle. https://t.co/vtGOQD35oW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 9, 2021

When Oprah and Gayle King dished about her conversation with the royal couple on CBS This Morning, Winfrey clarified that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not make the racist comments about Archie.

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’” Gayle told Oprah on Monday. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Oprah replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations. As you could see, I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”