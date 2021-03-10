Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News
News

Prince Charles Gets Clowned for Visiting Black Health Care Workers After Royal Racism Controversy

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Instagram

*Prince Charles appeared to respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview by using Black healthcare workers for a PR stunt. 

During the Oprah interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Markle revealed that her son was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Couldn’t Handle it! Quits Show after Receiving 41K Meghan Markle Complaints

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Most people speculate that it was either Harry’s father or brother Prince William who made the comments. Charles did some damage control following the tell-in interview by visiting a COVID vaccine clinic in London on Tuesday. 

Photos from his visit were also shared on the official Clarence House Instagram account. In the pics, Charles is surrounded Black workers and visitors at the clinic. The caption reads, “Continuing Their Royal Highnesses’ work to encourage vaccine take-up, The Prince of Wales today visited @jesushouseuk in London.” Clarence House also wants us to know Charles is committed, as is Jesus House, to combatting vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.

Per TMZ, Buckingham Palace claims Charles was scheduled to visit over a week ago. Meanwhile, social media users wasted no time clowning the future king of England over the photos

“You guys, Prince Charles is being photographed talking to black people today. Wow. Subtle,” comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.

“Yeah, nothing screams racist trying to prove he’s not a racist than immediately talking to black people after being outed as a racist,” another Twitter user added.

When Oprah and Gayle King dished about her conversation with the royal couple on CBS This Morning, Winfrey clarified that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not make the racist comments about Archie. 

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’” Gayle told Oprah on Monday. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Oprah replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations. As you could see, I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

Previous article$1.9T Relief Package Gets House Approval – Now Goes to Biden to Sign / VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO