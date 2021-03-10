Piers Morgan Has No Regrets Following Exit From ‘Good Morning Britain’ Over Meghan Markle Criticism

*After being ousted from hosting “Good Morning Britain” due to his unhealthy obsession with Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan appears to have no regrets about his scathing commentary about the former actress.

Morgan took to Twitter on Tuesday hours after exiting the morning show, writing “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut,” he tweeted alongside a photo of the pair together.

His departure comes after he received backlash for slamming Markle’s claim that she struggled with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide during her life as a senior member of the royal family.

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” Morgan said on Monday’s “Good Morning Britain.” “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Couldn’t Handle it! Quits Show after Receiving 41K Meghan Markle Complaints

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

After catching heat over his remarks, Morgan later clarified his comments on mental illness.

On Tuesday, Morgan’s co-host Alex Beresford called him out over his years-long obsession and bullying of Markle.

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her,” Beresford said.

“Okay, I’m done with this, sorry, no, sorry … see you later, sorry, can’t do this,” Morgan replied as he stormed off the set.

ITV later confirmed Morgan “decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the network said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen…is enormous and frankly contemptible.”@PiersMorgan stands by his criticisms of Meghan Markle. Read more: https://t.co/5nm0twlDl4 pic.twitter.com/2dJQwhbzyN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 10, 2021

After his exit, Morgan wasn’t done bashing Meghan.

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK,” he tweeted with a quote by Winston Churchill. “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”