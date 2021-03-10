Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Meet Alex Beresford, the Weatherman Who Put Piers Morgan on Blast

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Piers Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday after co-host Alex Beresford called him out about his unhealthy obsession with Meghan Markle

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off,” said Beresford. “Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.”

As Morgan stormed off the set, Beresford said “Do you know what? That’s pathetic,” adding. “This is absolutely diabolical behavior.”

Morgan later tweeted that he was “annoyed” so he “went for a little cool-down,” adding, “I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical.”

So who is Beresford? Here’s more from Page Six:

Beresford, 40, was born in Bristol, England. He is biracial: His mother is British and white, while his father is Guyanese.  After working as a teleprompter operator, Beresford became a weather presenter in 2005. He has been with “Good Morning Britain” since its inception in 2014. In 2019, he interjected into a debate about knife crime on the morning show with John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales. Sadly, less than two weeks later, Beresford’s cousin, Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Beresford and Morgan previously clashed over men wearing baby carriers

After Morgan stormed off the set on Tuesday, he later tweeted that he was he "went for a little cool-down," adding, "I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical."

Beresford tweeted: “I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that, I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable.”

After his on-set meltdown, Morgan stepped down from hosting “Good Morning Brittian.”

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain,’” the network said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

