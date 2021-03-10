‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Ree Recorded Her Verse… At Home? [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” season finale that finds Da Brat feeling less than impressed with Ree after she records her vocals for their new song from the comforts of her home.

Da Brat makes clear why she feels some type of way about Ree’s approach and calls her out for not even following the vibe of the track. The hip-hop star is left asking the budding rapper one question: Is Ree a real artist? Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Bow finds out if he’s a new daddy. An emergency at Deb and Brat’s EP party causes Jhonni to suffer a cataclysmic meltdown, and Waka is caught in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Diamond embraces her newly single life, and Khi prepares to make his move.

In case you missed it this season of GUHH….Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” season finale Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.