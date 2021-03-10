Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

By Fisher Jack
Wendell Pierce - Meghan Markle
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former “Suits” co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on the popular USA series from 2013-2019.

And it looks like he’s not a fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit down with the media mogul.

He said on UK radio station LBC,

“Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the UK. It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace … gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant.” After receiving lots of criticism, he clarified his comments on Twitter and called out the British media.

“I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism, and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history.”
He added,

“I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.”

