BLIND ITEM: The Rapper and the Rich Guy

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

These are things that give people pause. If there is nothing to it at all, then why is the internet virtually scrubbed of all references to this one named dog rapper who is always shouting out the name of a city and said the pandemic was planned beforehand. It is just his opinion and that would normally stay online. It is because he mentions the rich guy that it all gets scrubbed.

Can you guess the rapper and the rich guy?