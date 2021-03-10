Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News
News

Beyoncé Praises Meghan Markle for Her ‘Courage and Leadership’ Following Bombshell Oprah Interview

By Ny MaGee
0

Meghan+Markle+Beyonce+Knowles+Carter+European+G9CxHx7ZnnTx
Getty

*Following Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Beyoncé praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “courage and leadership.” 

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” the singer captioned a photo of the royal couple on her website. The photo shows Harry and Megan with Bey and her husband JAY-Z at the U.K. premiere for “The Lion King.”

“We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” the message continued, see the post below. 

Meghan has been receiving love and support from fans online after revealing to Winfrey that she became suicidal during her suffocating life at the Palace. 

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” she said. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

READ MORE: Black Brits Empathize With Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview (Watch)

Beyoncé, Markle

On Monday, Serena Williams also defended Meghan on social media.“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” Williams wrote, adding that she knows “first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us.”

“We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism,” she continued. “The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal.”

Two days after Meghan and Harry’s revealing Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace responded with a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads the statement,

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Previous articlePrince Charles Gets Clowned for Visiting Black Health Care Workers After Royal Racism Controversy
Next articleTexas Authorities Investigate Disturbing Hazing, Racism Allegations Against 8th Grader (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO