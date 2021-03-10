Beyoncé Praises Meghan Markle for Her ‘Courage and Leadership’ Following Bombshell Oprah Interview

*Following Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Beyoncé praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “courage and leadership.”

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” the singer captioned a photo of the royal couple on her website. The photo shows Harry and Megan with Bey and her husband JAY-Z at the U.K. premiere for “The Lion King.”

“We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” the message continued, see the post below.

Meghan has been receiving love and support from fans online after revealing to Winfrey that she became suicidal during her suffocating life at the Palace.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” she said. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

READ MORE: Black Brits Empathize With Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview (Watch)

On Monday, Serena Williams also defended Meghan on social media.“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” Williams wrote, adding that she knows “first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us.”

“We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism,” she continued. “The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal.”

Two days after Meghan and Harry’s revealing Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace responded with a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads the statement,

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”