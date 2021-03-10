A Second Bombshell Oprah Interview: Biden’s Dog Denies Biting Anybody (Watch)

*Thanks to fancy editors at “The Late Show,” we now have Oprah Winfrey getting to the bottom of today’s other pressing controversy – Joe Biden’s dog.

On Monday, it was reported that Biden’s two German Shepherds, Major and Champ, were being sent back to the president’s Delaware home after Major showed “aggressive behavior” toward a White House security member. The White House has since clarified that Major had been surprised by an “unfamiliar person” and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the person. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the two dogs were indeed sent to Delaware, but it had been previously planned for them to be looked after by family friends because first lady Jill Biden would be visiting military bases, and the dogs would return to the White House soon.

But as we all know, there are two sides to every story. Are we to believe the Firm’s White House’s official word, or what Major reveals in a new sit-down tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, by way of Stephen Colbert?

