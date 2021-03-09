Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Piers Morgan Couldn’t Handle it! Quits Show after Receiving 41K Meghan Markle Complaints

By Fisher Jack
Piers Morgan - Getty
Piers Morgan – Getty

*Earlier we reported that Piers Morgan, the co-host of Good Morning Britain walked off the show set Tuesday morning after his colleague Alex Beresford condemned Morgan’s continued attacks on Meghan Markle which he termed as “diabolical.”

The UK broadcasting company Ofcom announced an investigation into Morgan, saying it had received more than 41,000 complaints over his statements.

Within hours, ITV announced that Morgan was leaving the show for good.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain,'” ITV said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Hmm, that says a lot, actually.

Queen Elizabeth II Says Meghan, Harry and Archie Will 'Always Be Much Loved Family Members'

morgan and beresford (GMB)
Piers Morgan walks off set in clash with Alex Beresford (03-09-21)

Here’s what we posted earlier, in case you missed it:

*Piers Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday after as co-host/weatherman Alex Beresford, who is biracial, called his trashing of Meghan Markle “diabolical” and based solely on his hurt feelings because she cut him off after one date.

Beresford said Morgan has made it “perfectly clear” many times on the show that he doesn’t like Markle based on the fact that they went out for drinks on the same night that she later met Prince Harry at a party. Here’s Piers talking about Meghan “ghosting” him in 2018.

Back to today’s “Good Morning Britain,” Beresford said to Morgan: “Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? I don’t think she has, yet you continue to trash her…”

“Okay I’m done with this,” interrupted Morgan, who got up and walked off the set.

Fisher Jack

