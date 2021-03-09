Meghan’s Dad Insists Royals are ‘Not Racist’, Says He Speaks to Tabloids Only When Daughter Ignores Him (Watch)

*Look whose estranged dad popped up on “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday.

Piers Morgan and his co-anchor spoke to Thomas Markle about claims made by his daughter, Meghan, during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and whether he was, as he claimed, accountable for his actions.

The morning after Meghan’s CBS interview, Winfrey appeared on “CBS This Morning” Monday and released a previously-unseen clip where Meghan opened up about the “betrayal” she felt after learning her father had secretly worked with the press to stage paparazzi photos. The two have been estranged since 2018 after he sold the pics and other stories to the tabloid press in the lead up to her wedding.

Meghan told Oprah: “The tabloids had apparently known [her father’s location] for a month or so and decided to hold until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama. When we were told by the comms team that this was a story, we called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos]. He said, ‘No, absolutely not.'”

Thomas Markle told “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday that he goes to the tabloid press only if his attempts to reach his daughter and son-in-law are unsuccessful. “When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press.”

He went on to defend the royals, saying he doesn’t believe they are racist. “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.

“The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be — I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody … It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”

Thomas Markle did express concern over his daughter’s account of feeling suicidal after joining the royal family in 2018.

“Had I known she had psychological problems, I would have been there for her,” he said, but claimed that Meghan had “pretty much ghosted” her family in the US and “she really had no one to reach out to.”

Watch his entire interview below: