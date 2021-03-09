HFPA Promises New Diversity Efforts After #GoldenGlobesSoWhite Controversy



*The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) caught major heat in the weeks leading up to the Golden Globes last month after it was revealed that there are zero Black voters among the organization’s 87-strong membership.

The failure to diversify the organization is clearly the reason why Black-led projects received snubs for this year’s Golden Globes.

After a Los Angeles Times investigation exposed a lack of Black HFPA voters several Hollywood A-listers responded on social media, with Ava Duvernay noting that this has been “widely known” for years. The report also alleged that the HFPA voted not to hire a diversity consultant.

The HFPA confirmed to the outlet that there are no black members but noted it is an issue they’re “committed to addressing.” The group provided no details about how they plan to go about it… until now.

The HFPA issued a statement over the weekend promising to make new efforts at inclusion in its membership. The statement (below) left the Time’s Up organization skeptical about the action plan, per IndieWire.

“So NBCUniversal, Dick Clark Productions, and the HFPA just declared that they have a plan to fix problems they’ve ignored for decades. We’re not so sure. On behalf of the many artists who look to us to hold the HFPA’s feet to the fire on the racism, disrespect, misogyny, and alleged corrupt financial dealings of the Golden Globes, we need to see specific details, timetables for change, and firm commitments. The right words are not enough. The clock is ticking.”

DuVernay, who was also a presenter at the Golden Globes that took place on February 28, also responded to HFPA’s announcement with skepticism: “So, the board is gonna oversee its own reform? Same board that oversees and benefits from the current practices and has knowingly perpetuated the HFPA’s corrupt dealings and racial inequity for decades? Got it.”

Here’s what the HFPA had to say about transforming its longstanding “whites only” membership policy:

“Hiring an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion to advise and guide us. Among other important tasks, this expert will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,” the HFPA said as part of its statement.

“These are the initial steps we will take over the next 60 days and we will carry out further action based on the recommendations that come from these initial reviews and assessments,” HFPA’s statement read. “We are committed to achieving these objectives in order to increase transparency in our organization and build a more inclusive community.”

HFPA Vice President Helen Hoehne said, “We celebrate the work of artists from around the globe. We recognize we have our own work to do. Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.” Former HFPA president Meher Tatna added, “Everyone from all underrepresented communities [should] get a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen.”

During the Golden Globes ceremony, host Amy Poehler joked during her monologue, “Everybody is understandably upset with the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That is their thing. But a number of Black actors and black-led projects were overlooked .”

In response to the backlash, the HFPA appeared to have crowed every Black nominee a winner. Andra Day won for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “The Unites States Vs. Billie Holiday. Pixar’s “Soul” starring Jamie Foxx won for Best Animated Feature. John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya also took home trophies.