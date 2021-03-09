Ex-Papa John’s CEO Been Working for 20 Months to Purge N-Word From His Vocabulary [VIDEO]

*John Schnatter, former CEO of Papa Johns, recently appeared on OAN to speak about the backlash he’s received for using the N-word during a conference call in 2018.

We previously reported… Schnatter was forced to resign as chairman in July 2018 after using the N-word during a company meeting. He later claimed he was somehow pressured into uttering the disgusting term.

During an interview with Louisville radio station WHAS, he said: “The agency was promoting that vocabulary […] And I made it real clear: ‘Listen, we’re not gonna go there. We’re not gonna talk about this,’” Schnatter explained at the time. “They pushed me and it upset me, and I just said, ‘Listen, other people have used that word. I don’t, and will not use that word and people at Papa John’s don’t use that.’ And that was the comment. But they actually wanted to get into that vocabulary, and I said absolutely not.”

Schnatter said he only used the word because he was trying to distance himself from shameless bigots who use the word. He later filed a suit against the 247 Group for recording and leaking the call.

When Schnatter appeared on OAN to speak about the backlash he’s received for using the racial slur, he explained to host Kara McKinney that he’s been working for the past 20 months to purge the N-word from his vocabulary.

“You have a public board that paints its chairman … as a racist,” he said. “They know he’s not a racist. It’s just unbelievable. And I used to lay in bed just going, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last 20 months: To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true, figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”

Watch him tell it in the clip below: