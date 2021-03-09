Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Candace Owens Announces New Talk Show for Conservatives

By Ny MaGee
*Candace Owens is launching a new talk show that she says will be a “space for conservatives to feel heard.”

Her show, titled “Candace,” will debut March 19 on The Daily Wire.

“I guess the best way to describe it would be like a late-night talk show,” Owens tells ITK, per MSN. “It’s going to be funny. It’s going to be lighthearted. I think the most important adjective is it’s going to be hopeful,” she promises.

When ITK questions if “lighthearted” and Owens really go hand-in-hand, she replies, “I think people that follow me know that I have a great sense of humor.”

“I’ve always been a person that thinks that you can best communicate an idea through humor,” adds Owens. Check out the promo for “Candace” above.

READ MORE: Proposed California Bill Calls for Gender-Neutral Aisles for Kids at Retailers [VIDEO]

The weekly series will feature a panel and an interview segment.

“I just think that people feel lost right now in this moment, not just in America but in Western civilization, everything that’s being covered is so depressing,” Owens says, whose show will be taped in front of a studio audience in Nashville.

“Even the late-night talk shows, everybody is obsessed with bad news. And so it becomes very easy to insert yourself as someone that says, ‘Look, this is bad. But here is the silver lining.’ And ‘The Silver Lining’ could have been another name for the show, because that is really what we’re focused on, giving people the silver lining,” she says.

“I can say that nothing is off the table. I’ve been one of those people that is one foot in front of the other, and I’ve always said if I felt that my country needed me, I think I would step up to the plate,” Owens says of a potential presidential run.

Asked if her show will be geared for Trump-loving conservatives like herself, Owens explains: “I think I’m definitely trying to broaden [the audience] beyond that. And I think I’ve always done that.”

“I would say that my audience is any person that doesn’t feel heard or feels misunderstood,” Owens adds. “That would be my audience. And I think that that’s a lot of people right now.”

Will you tune-in to the “Candace” show? Let us know in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

