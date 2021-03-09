Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Black Brits Empathize With Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview (Watch)

Binta Barr
British student Binta Barr speaks to the NYT about the Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey

*The New York Times spoke to Black Britons after Prince Harry and Meghan’s television interview with Oprah Winfrey aired Sunday in America, and Monday in the UK.

Based on video of the outlet’s interviews, it appears that the longstanding belief that racism played a role in the couple’s decision to leave the country was reaffirmed.

Karen Louise, a British photographer, noted the negative slant that tabloids gave Markle, while giving Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton a positive spin on the same subject matter. She cited the “baby bump” example, where one tabloid gushed over Middleton cradling her growing belly, but complained about Markle rubbing hers.

“She got a lot of negative press over here, so I can see why they decided to denounce themselves from the royal family, because it’s just not worth the hassle,” Louise said.

Watch below:

