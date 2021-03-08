Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

TS Madison Makes Reality Show History! – 1st Black Trans Woman to Star in Her Own Series

By Fisher Jack
0

TS Madison - promo (with New York)*Hollywood, CA. – March is starting off as a BIG month for social media maven TS Madison!

Madison is making reality show history as the first Black trans woman to star in and is executive producer her own reality series: The TS Madison Experience, which premiered March 4 on WE tv.

The TTSME reality show debuted in the top ten on Twitter. Congrats to Ts Madison and World of Wonder Productions (producers of The TS Madison Experience and Ru Paul’s Drag Race)!

The one-hour episodes follow Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world.

The show also includes Madison’s mother, uber religious Ms. Mary, famed reality-TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Leggra, her manager; Craig, the showrunner; Che Che, her personal assistant and Oliver, her AV expert.

TS Madison (sitting)
TS Madison

Madison, the “live, loud and in color” superstar is also featured as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, joining other celebrity panelists on the roster such as Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, Jamal Sims.

You can also catch Madison on RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!

Her popular show The Queens Supreme Court on her channel garners thousands of viewers which is also home to a morning show, a talent show, a cooking show, and a late-night show, all of them hosted by Madison herself.

Madison also has a role in the forthcoming film Zola.

When asked about her new show and her success, she commented, “I can’t believe this is all happening,” says Madison. “Never give up on what you really want to do and keep moving forward,” she added.

Stay tuned to Ts Madison by following her on social media @therealtsmadison
source: The BNM Publicity Group

Previous articlePepe Le Pew ‘Rape’ Scene Cut from Space Jam 2
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO