TS Madison Makes Reality Show History! – 1st Black Trans Woman to Star in Her Own Series

*Hollywood, CA. – March is starting off as a BIG month for social media maven TS Madison!

Madison is making reality show history as the first Black trans woman to star in and is executive producer her own reality series: The TS Madison Experience, which premiered March 4 on WE tv.

The TTSME reality show debuted in the top ten on Twitter. Congrats to Ts Madison and World of Wonder Productions (producers of The TS Madison Experience and Ru Paul’s Drag Race)!

The one-hour episodes follow Madison as she navigates her authentic journey as an internet star while adapting to the new normal of today’s world.

The show also includes Madison’s mother, uber religious Ms. Mary, famed reality-TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Leggra, her manager; Craig, the showrunner; Che Che, her personal assistant and Oliver, her AV expert.

Madison, the “live, loud and in color” superstar is also featured as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, joining other celebrity panelists on the roster such as Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, Jamal Sims.

You can also catch Madison on RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!

Her popular show The Queens Supreme Court on her channel garners thousands of viewers which is also home to a morning show, a talent show, a cooking show, and a late-night show, all of them hosted by Madison herself.

Madison also has a role in the forthcoming film Zola.

When asked about her new show and her success, she commented, “I can’t believe this is all happening,” says Madison. “Never give up on what you really want to do and keep moving forward,” she added.

Stay tuned to Ts Madison by following her on social media @therealtsmadison

source: The BNM Publicity Group