Piers Morgan Accuses Meghan Markle of Lying to Oprah; These Black Women School Him on Live TV (Watch)

*”Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle needs an Oscar nomination for her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, as he accused the Duchess of Sussex of lying about the hostility and racism she and Prince Harry faced from the palace, and questioned her claims of wanting to kill herself at one point.

“They’ve trashed [Harry’s] dad, they’ve trashed his brother, they’ve trashed his sister-in-law. They’ve trashed everything the Queen has worked so hard for and we’re supposed to believe they’re compassionate?” Morgan said on his show Monday following the release of the full interview.

Enter Mos-Shogbamimu – a Black author, attorney and activist who appeared on the show to weigh in on the interview. She called Morgan “disgusting” and schooled him on his questioning of Markle’s sincerity during the following tense exchange.

British talk show host Trisha Goddard was also featured on the show and went after the audacity of Piers (or any white person) to speak on whether or not the claims of racism from Meghan (or any Black person) are valid.

Calling the Oprah interview an “absolutely disgraceful betrayal” of the royal family, Morgan also took to Twitter to say that he expected this “vile destructive self-serving nonsense” from the Duchess but not Prince Harry.

Morgan further tweeted: “Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her. And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital. It’s contemptible.”

