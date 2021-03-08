Philadelphia Teen Receives Over $1M in scholarships After Applying to 20 Schools [VIDEO]

*Shanya Robinson-Owens, a high school senior from Philadelphia, applied to nearly 30 different colleges and was stunned to receive over $1 million in scholarship money.

“I didn’t expect to get this, I knew about the scholarships, but I didn’t expect it to be this much, at all,” said the 17-year-old student at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, ABC News reports.

Shanya said she was accepted to Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, La Salle University in Philadelphia, Temple University in Philadelphia, Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri and Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and others.

“We’re not surprised she did get into all of the schools, we’re just surprised by the amount of financial award letters she’s been receiving,” her aunt, Christine Owens, told WPVI-TV. “I’ve just been keeping track of all of the acceptances and prizes she’s been giving, and it’s just adding up day by day.”

“We’ve always been extremely proud of her,” Owens added. “My mother has helped raise Shanya since she was a baby. We’ve just been working as a team making sure Shanya keeps God first in anything she does and she is succeeding.”

Robinson-Owens and her family are tracking her progress and scholarship packages with the hashtag they created #KeepingUpWithNya.The teenager is still in the process of touring college campuses and hasn’t made a decision on where she’ll end up.

“I don’t want to base it off money and then I don’t like the school and not finish,” Robinson-Owens told CNN. Once she makes her final decision, she plans to study psychology.

“We are overjoyed,” her aunt told “Good Morning America.” “I knew she wouldn’t have a problem getting into colleges, but we didn’t know they would award her this much money in scholarship funds.”

Ted Domers, principal at George Washington Carver, told “GMA” that Shanya is a high-performing student at school.

“In addition to being a part of a movement to bring more social action to our school, she’s involved in a number of extracurricular activities that show the breadth of her skills, from robotics to journalism,” Domers said. “It is a privilege for us to count Shanya as one of our own and we are excited to see her create opportunities for her future.”

Robinson-Owens will be graduating from high school in June.