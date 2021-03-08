Breaking Down the Bath & Body Works Brawl in Arizona’s Fashion Square Mall (Watch)

*A monster brawl went down over the weekend at a Bath & Body Works store in Arizona’s Fashion Square Mall, and it all reportedly started over a woman who refused to social distance herself while in line.

Things got physical between the customer and an employee, which prompted other employees to jump in and take the woman to the ground. Things escalated when another woman (Tube Top) intervened on the customer’s behalf. Suddenly it was all out war, as an employee attempted to subdue Tube Top, who was throwing blow after blow.

The woman who took the video, identified in the media as Genevieve Winslow, said in a pair of tweets that the “white lady was standing too close to another customer,” and that she was “loud and uncooperative the whole time before the fight started.”

A whole fight just happened at bath & body works 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m dying pic.twitter.com/ocumzj8G9f — Genevieve (@gendenslow) March 6, 2021

TMZ published a video from another angle that showed the woman arguing with a black woman, who is heard at one point calling the white woman “trailer park trash.”

Watch below: