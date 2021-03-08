Monday, March 8, 2021
Black Excellence Shinned at Critics Choice Awards / EURexclusiveWATCH

By L.Marie
*The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards was held on Sunday, March 7th.  After years of calling out these organizations, the nominees and winners were pretty colorful this year. There was representation in almost every category , “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix), “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios), “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) and “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) all snagged nominations.

The show was hosted by Taye Diggs and had a mix of live and virtual presenters. This virtual lifestyle is still our new normal but the show gave us a glimpse of our favorite actors and actress all dressed up in the comfort of their homes.  

EUR spoke to a few of the winners in a virtual press room about their victory, recognition and projectsMichael K. Williams won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country. “Lovecraft Country” gained popularity fairly quickly and surprisingly – the show is a sci-fi/fantasy – its genre isn’t widely popular in the Black community.

“All too often everyone looks the same in these types of storytelling,” said Williams. “I’m hoping it will expand more minds and open more people up to this type of storytelling.”

Michael K Williams - screenshot
Michael K Williams – screenshot

Another winner of the night was Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) for her portrayal of Shirley Chisholm in “Mrs. America(FX). She spoke to how Chisholm paved the way for women, especially Black women to be seen. 

“Shirley Chisholm is one of those key women who was insisting on existing in a time when the world was telling her to stand back,” shared the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV winner.

Most of the movies and TV shows nominated all gave some type of Black history lesson in a positive way. Shining light on a lot of historical figures and events many people aren’t aware of.

The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his wife Simone gave the acceptance speech and said, ‘Chadwick would acknowledge the importance of Black people telling black stories!’

L.Marie

