Critical Care Specialist And ‘COVID Chaser’ Has Saved Countless COVID Patients With ‘Common Sense Medicine

Dr. Nik Hurt

New York, NY — Dr. Nik Hurt (aka Dr. KikI Hurt) is a Critical Care Specialist, Anesthesiologist and Internal Medicine Physician who has developed a simple method in treating his COVID patients. In early 2020, Dr. Nik became a “COVID chaser” and has been hired by numerous American hospitals because of their staff being overwhelmed with the virus and a shortage of medical staff and Intensivists. The shortage was so great, that Dr. Nik even saw his friends like Dr. Sophia Gill (a renowned Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine) called in to assist with COVID patents.

In March of 2020, Dr. Nik arrived in New York City and was devastated to see rooms filled with body bags and freezer trucks outside the hospital filled with COVID casualties. During the next nine months Dr. Nik’s colleagues encouraged him to treat COVID patients with medications that the media and other doctors insisted were the cure, such as Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, and convalescent plasma therapy. After carefully monitoring the unsuccessful effects of these treatments, Dr. Nik discovered that many patients that were emitted into the ER were dying from causes that were unrelated to the coronavirus.

Patient’s died in the beginning but after a short time, Dr. Nik’s ICU patients were getting better and many transferred to step down units in the hospital. Dr. Nik calls his strategy DMNC (Dr. Nik’s Management of Coronavirus), which protects patient’s vital organs before the virus could get there.

“I realized quickly that some patients that were COVID-19 positive were being misdiagnosed with various diseases which were actually treatable.”, says Dr. Nik. “Many COVID patients are dying because the world is focusing too much on the virus!”

His method is to stop focusing on the virus and use “common sense medicine” and remarkably to date, Dr. Nik’s methods have decreased his COVID patient’s morbidity and mortality.

Dr. Nik is also a successful author and entertainment producer who has been featured in major media outlets such as The Huffington Post but today his main focus is to get the world’s attention and save the lives of all who will listen to his solution to end this worldwide pandemic.

Education and Credentials

1987-1991 University of Illinois at Chicago Bachelor of Science in Biology

1993-1998 Rush University Medical College Doctor of Medicine 1998-2001 Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Completed Internal Medicine Residency

2003-2013 American Board of Internal Medicine Board Certified Diplomate

2001-2004 University of Illinois at Chicago Anesthesiology Residency

2004-2005 Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Anesthesiology Critical Care Medicine Fellowship

2007-2027 The American Board of Anesthesiology Certified Diplomate Anesthesiologist 2007-2027 The American Board of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Board Certified 2007-2008 UCLA Advanced Transesophageal Echocardiography Training Certificate
