Saturday, March 6, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Who Knew the Late Darren ‘Buffy’ Robinson (Fat Boys) & Rapper Queen Pen Had A Son?

By Fisher Jack
0

Darren Buffy Robinson - Getty
Darren Buffy Robinson – Getty

*For portions of the 1980s, “The Fat Boys” charted “big-time” with such hip-hop songs as “Wipe Out,” “Fat Boys,” “All You Can Eat,” “The Twist,” and others.  The group consisted of Prince Markie Dee, Damon Wimbley, and Darren “Buffy” Robinson.  Buffy, “The Human Beat Box,” passed away in 1995 due to health problems.  It was reported that he weighed about 450 pounds at the time of his death. He was only 28.

Prior to his passing, he had a son, Quinton Robinson, who was five years old when Buffy died.  Quinton’s mother is, of all people, hip hop rapper, Queen Pen.  She was featured on Teddy Riley’s Blackstreet’s standout single, “No Diggity.”  Her solo debut album, “My Melody” was produced by Riley in 1997.  Hits from the album included “All My Love,” “Party Ain’t a Party,” and “Man Behind the Music.”

According to industry insiders, when Queen Pen, whose real name is Lynise Walters, had her and Buffy’s child, she was a teenager. Buffy was a young adult.

MORE NEWS: Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Today, Quinton, 31, is a rapper, who goes by the name, Q NHannaz.  In July of 2020, he fathered a baby boy, who is Buffy and Queen Pen’s grandson.  Queen Pen is now an author, who has penned three novels.

Recently, Prince Markie Dee of “The Fat Boys” died.  He was 52.  Kool Rock-Ski is still rocking.  And the legacy of Buffy, Prince Markie Dee, and Kool Rock-Ski will live on and on.

Previous articleEddie Murphy Talks to Kevin Hart About His Return to Stand Up / LISTEN
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO