*For portions of the 1980s, “The Fat Boys” charted “big-time” with such hip-hop songs as “Wipe Out,” “Fat Boys,” “All You Can Eat,” “The Twist,” and others. The group consisted of Prince Markie Dee, Damon Wimbley, and Darren “Buffy” Robinson. Buffy, “The Human Beat Box,” passed away in 1995 due to health problems. It was reported that he weighed about 450 pounds at the time of his death. He was only 28.

Prior to his passing, he had a son, Quinton Robinson, who was five years old when Buffy died. Quinton’s mother is, of all people, hip hop rapper, Queen Pen. She was featured on Teddy Riley’s Blackstreet’s standout single, “No Diggity.” Her solo debut album, “My Melody” was produced by Riley in 1997. Hits from the album included “All My Love,” “Party Ain’t a Party,” and “Man Behind the Music.”

According to industry insiders, when Queen Pen, whose real name is Lynise Walters, had her and Buffy’s child, she was a teenager. Buffy was a young adult.

Today, Quinton, 31, is a rapper, who goes by the name, Q NHannaz. In July of 2020, he fathered a baby boy, who is Buffy and Queen Pen’s grandson. Queen Pen is now an author, who has penned three novels.

Recently, Prince Markie Dee of “The Fat Boys” died. He was 52. Kool Rock-Ski is still rocking. And the legacy of Buffy, Prince Markie Dee, and Kool Rock-Ski will live on and on.