Eddie Murphy Talks to Kevin Hart About His Return to Stand Up / LISTEN

*Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are guests on the next Kevin Hart podcast, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, where they discussed their new movie Coming 2 America.

During the interview on the SiriusXM original podcast, Murphy confirmed to Hart that he plans to make his highly-anticipated return to stand up comedy:

My plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America, and then do stand up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole sh*t down. Then I was going – the whole time last year I would have been out working on my act trying to get my sh*t right, and then the whole thing shut down. Hey, when the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it.

They also talked about the success of the original movie, and revealed that it took people a long time to realize that Murphy and Hall were the characters in the barbershop. Even Oprah was confused!

I texted Arsenio last week. I was like, “You know, I don’t know if everybody knows that we’re all of those characters.” I did an interview with Oprah last week – I was talking about the movie and I was like, “Yeah, and then I’m the old Jewish man.” She was like, “What do you mean the old Jewish man?” I said, “That’s me in the barbershop.” She said, “You’re the old Jewish man?!” And she’s seen the original “Coming to America.” She’s seen this. You just [don’t] realize that, you know, I was that character. A lot of people don’t realize.

The duo also shared that Tracy Morgan was the first one cast in the sequel – with Hall saying “Eddie was like, ‘I’m doing this movie and I’m putting Tracy Morgan in it, and everything else will come after that.’” Meanwhile, Murphy joked that Hall has zero friends, and even though they’ve known each other for 40 years, Hall hasn’t even told him where he lives.