Almost There! The Senate Approves Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package / VIDEO

*It’s pretty much a done deal. We’re referring to the Senate approving a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday morning. That move puts Democrats another step closer to giving President Joe Biden his first legislative achievement after a marathon period of voting. For now, the economic aid package heads back to the House for final approval.

As expected and predicted, Republicans stayed united in their opposition in the 50-49 party-line vote. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska was the lone Republican absent since he announced he had to fly home for a funeral on Friday.

The final vote ended a turbulent “vote-a-rama” that saw lawmakers bulldoze through at least 25 amendments into the morning hours. Senators of both parties wandered out of the chamber to stretch their legs, trying to stay awake.

Democrats fended off a barrage of proposed changes to the bill. Most of the amendments were put forward by Republicans who strongly oppose the legislation, arguing it’s too large and contains unrelated spending.

