Shaquille O’Neal Slammed Through 2 Tables During AEW Wrestling Debut [VIDEO]

*Shaquille O’Neal was slammed through two tables during his All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday night.

The NBA legend teamed up with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag-team match. After Rhodes sent him crashing through some tables, Shaq disappeared from a backstage ambulance.

Towards the end of the contest, O’Neal was hit with a running crossbody by former WWE star Rhodes, which sent both men out of the ring and crashing through two adjacent tables. The stunt left both O’Neal and Rhodes incapacitated, leaving Cargill to pick up the victory for Shaq’s team by pinning Velvet.

O’Neal was put onto a stretcher after the bout and loaded into an ambulance. However, when announcer Tony Schiavone went to check on him, Shaq was gone. Check out a few video highlights below.

Ahead of the match, Rhodes called out Shaq and spoke on his opponent’s weakness — watch the clip below:

Fans went wild when O’Neal joined his teammate on stage — peep the clip below:

O’Neal has not announced who he will fight next. Last month he revealed plans to invest in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which features “The greatest, toughest athletes in the world,” Shaq said.

“The fact that they’re not using gloves makes them the toughest athletes in the world. I think this is the future of fighting,” he added.