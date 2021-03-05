Megan Thee Stallion to Help Rebuild Houston After Brutal Snow Storm

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with NACC Disaster Services and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to help rebuild her hometown of Houston, Texas, following a brutal snowstorm that caused blackouts and water shortages across many southern states.

According to a press release, Megan is enlisting the help of friends, partners and colleagues to put together a supergroup coalition to raise funds that will rebuild and repair homes at no cost to senior citizens and single mothers. Fashion Nova, 300 Entertainment, Mielle, Revlon, Maroon 5, The Coach Foundation, Taraji P Henson, Dolce and Gabbana and additional donors have all generously offered their support of the initiative that will begin work immediately and continue over the next two years.

“Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown“ said Megan Thee Stallion. “I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

NACC will manage the rebuilding process and provide updates. NACC is collaborating with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s office for referrals and from online submissions through www.helpinghoustonrebuild.org. The order of receiving aid is based on both critical need and lottery ensuring fairness of selection. Public adjusters will assess damages and volunteers will perform removal of water-logged materials. Licensed professionals will address issues that include plumbing, electricity, structural repairs with walls, floors, and other damages.

“Throughout my Congressional District and Houston, I saw the pain of people having destroyed homes. The historic and tragic disaster that was driven by the freeze and lack of preparation of the Texas electric grid caused lives to be lost and families to be displaced. The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC and the 18th Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own. Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is imperative for my constituents to feel safe and secure. Thank you to Megan the Stallion and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important project of restoration of people’s homes,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“It’s an honor to join forces with Houston native Megan Thee Stallion to rebuild water-damaged homes.” said Pastor Ortega with NACC Disaster service. “Our heart joins hers as we assist those most affected, especially seniors and single mothers. We encourage those who can to support our efforts by becoming a volunteer or making a donation.”

Texas’ record-breaking winter storm began in early February, leaving at least 58 people dead as a result of the crisis.

*source 42WEST