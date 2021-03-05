Find Balance and Discover a Healthier You (Cycling Video)

HEALTH, FAMILY, CYCLING, AND BALANCE

The heading above often requires one to evaluate their priorities. When you begin to evaluate personal priorities, it leads to a season of transition, thus resulting in finding balance. Finding balance can be difficult. It was a transition I struggled with greatly and continue to do so in some areas of my life. When I began to evaluate my hobbies, goals, lifestyle, and priorities, finding balance became easier because then my focus was to invest into the things “I” consider important to me.

HEALTH (Physical, Mental, and Spiritual)

As I awake each day, I thank God for allowing me to open my eyes and ask that He provides me with the endurance needed to conquer my day and that I may stay focused on His words and His voice as I move forward. Age, muscle aches, lower back pain, and unexplained soreness have reminded me that I am no longer a spring chicken.

Though aging is a process, I made the decision that age will not place limits on my physical ability and I have been intentional about healthy eating and active living. One of my hobbies is gardening and this year my wife and I decided to only grow what we eat. We have increased our juicing and have made a transition to consuming plant-based meals as a family. Because of my slim stature, I was hesitant about plant-based meals, assuming I would lose weight. The reality is I have maintained my weight and have developed a nicer physique. But health isn’t categorized by what we consume in terms of food only, it is also categorized by what we consume in terms of our thoughts, ideas, beliefs, etc.

With the new year, my focus is to be intentional with what I allow to enter my body and what I choose to invest energy into. For me it has been prayer, listening to sermons, breathing, and not sweating the small stuff. For others it may be reflecting, meditating, going on a walk, or just ignoring things that have no meaning or beneficial gain to them.

My physique has always been a sensitive area for me because of my slim stature. With the need to find balance I have had to modify my workouts to being strictly at-home exercises. Everyone wants to have the strength to lift a small car, but exercising begins with identifying your “Why?” Once I realized what MY Why was, going to the gym to exercise was not necessary. If you are crunched for time, I would like to encourage you to research effective workouts that can be completed at home. Start small, increase gradually, and in due time you will see the benefits.