Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Talks About Schooling ‘The Bachelor’s’ Chris Harrison (Watch)

*Michael Eric Dyson, the man tasked with having to school “The Bachelor’s” Chris Harrison on racism, spoke about their conversation Friday on “TMZ Live” and expressed how committed the TV host was in trying to understand his issues.

“You don’t have to spend 50 days with somebody to get whether they’re sincere or not and whether they’re willing to put in the work. He was,” Dyson said.

Harrison stepped down from hosting “The Bachelor” after defending racist photos taken by one of the final three contestants on the current season of “The Bachelor.” In an interview on “Good Morning America” Thursday, Harrison said he was getting help from “race educators” and hoped to one day return to the franchise.

Dyson said he doesn’t believe Harrison is just going through the motions so he can get his job back. Instead, he says Chris “knew he had done something wrong, and he was extremely sad about that.”

