Friday, March 5, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Talks About Schooling ‘The Bachelor’s’ Chris Harrison (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Chris Harrison and Michael Eric Dyson (TMZ)
Chris Harrison and Michael Eric Dyson (TMZ)

*Michael Eric Dyson, the man tasked with having to school “The Bachelor’s” Chris Harrison on racism, spoke about their conversation Friday on “TMZ Live” and expressed how committed the TV host was in trying to understand his issues.

“You don’t have to spend 50 days with somebody to get whether they’re sincere or not and whether they’re willing to put in the work. He was,” Dyson said.

Harrison stepped down from hosting “The Bachelor” after defending racist photos taken by one of the final three contestants on the current season of “The Bachelor.” In an interview on “Good Morning America” Thursday, Harrison said he was getting help from “race educators” and hoped to one day return to the franchise.

Dyson said he doesn’t believe Harrison is just going through the motions so he can get his job back. Instead, he says Chris “knew he had done something wrong, and he was extremely sad about that.”

Watch below:

Previous articleBiracial Teen Labeled ‘George Floyd’ On Jiffy Lube Service Invoice (Watch)
Next articleNicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Accused of Harassing Sexual Assault Victim
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
Social Heat

For Your Own Safety DON’T Ask Mathew Knowles to Compare Beyonce to Chloe Bailey! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you get an interview with Mathew Knowles, the one thing you might not want to do is ask him to compare Chloe Bailey...
Read more
Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO