Friday, March 5, 2021
Cardi B’s Rise to Fame to Kick Off Reboot of E! ‘True Hollywood Story’

By Ny MaGee
*Cardi B will be featured on the premiere episode of the return of E!’s “True Hollywood Story.”

Per New York Daily News, the second season of the series’ reboot kicks off with the hip-hop star… chronicling Cardi’s rise to stardom through in-depth interviews with “Love & Hip Hop” EP Mona Scott-Young, music video director Picture Perfect, fellow rapper Maino, and more. Cardi’s “True Hollywood Story” will detail how the Grammy-winning artist “built herself from the ground up while staying unapologetically true to herself.”

Upcoming celebrities featured on Season 2 of “True Hollywood Story” will include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Brad Pitt, Victoria’s Secret, and “Transgender in Hollywood.”

E!’s “True Hollywood Story” airs March 15 at 10 p.m. EDT.

READ MORE: Cardi B is Denying Her New Song ‘Up’ is A Ripoff of Jersey Rappers’ ‘Stuck’ / WATCH

In related news, we previously reported that Cardi B is set to star in Paramount’s upcoming film “Assisted Living.” The project marks the rapper’s feature debut in a leading role.

Here’s more from Variety:

“Assisted Living” follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Paramount won rights to “Assisted Living” in a competitive bidding war in spring of 2019. The film is based on an original spec script by Kay Oyegun, a writer for “This Is Us.” Temple Hill and Stephen Love are producing.

The series is being described as a “raucous comedy” and compared to “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

