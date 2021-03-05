*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports.

As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he allegedly opened fire and wounded Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly during a botched raid last March. Officers were looking for someone else when they entered Taylor’s apartment in search of illegal drugs. The raid ended with Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician with no criminal record, being shot to death.

Walker was later arrested over the incident but maintained that he acted in self-defense as he believed it was a home invasion. He eventually filed a lawsuit over his arrest last September. The charges against Walker were dropped last May, but they were dropped without prejudice — meaning he could face the same charges again. The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Jefferson County filed a motion this week seeking to dismiss with prejudice the criminal charges against Walker because state and local investigations “into this matter have concluded and no new information relevant to the charges against (Walker) in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth’s attention.”

