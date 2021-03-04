You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed on Wednesday to lower the income limits that could qualify for a stimulus check.

Per USA TODAY, This means that the checks will start to phase out at $75,000 and phase out completely at $80,000 of income for individuals, it was originally $100,000. Joint filers would have their checks phase out starting at $150,000 and completely at $160,000. Parents can also receive $1,400 per dependent.

“The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating. We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table,” said Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal in a statement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Illinois City Announces $10M Reparations Plan for Black Residents [VIDEO]