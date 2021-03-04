Thursday, March 4, 2021
Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Buckingham Palace Had ‘Active Role’ in Spreading Lies About Her [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

*In a new teaser for Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming candid interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Markle claims Buckingham Palace is behind the lies being spread about her by the British media. 

Markle tells Oprah that “there’s a lot that’s been lost already” when it comes to her relationship with the royal family.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Markle says. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Check out the new teaser clip below.

READ MORE: CBS Drops Teasers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Candid Conversation with Oprah [VIDEO]

The teaser follows an article in The Times in which several royal aides claim a bullying complaint was made against Markle before she fled the UK for America. One of Markel’s assistants allegedly whined about being bullied by her, and several other aides are said to have quit working for Markle due to her diva antics. Buckingham Palace responded to the report by announcing they would investigate the allegations

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned,” it said in its statement. “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A spokesperson for Markle told People that the former actress was “saddened” by the claims.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson told People. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

 Harry and Meghan’s sit-down with Oprah is set to air Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

