Thursday, March 4, 2021
Mariah Carey’s Brother Sues Her for Defamation Over Memoir

By Ny MaGee
Mariah Carey

*Mariah Carey’s estranged brother, Morgan, has filed a defamation lawsuit against her over claims made about him in her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

According to TMZ, Morgan says his reputation has been damaged over his sister’s claims that he was a violent person. In her book, she recalls an alleged fight that he had with his father and hinted he was violent towards their mother. 

Morgan notes a passage in the book that says: “It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Mariah-Carey-The-Meaning-of-Mariah-Carey

Here’s more from TMZ:

Morgan claims actual fights with his father never happened when Mariah was a child. In any event, he says there’s no way 12 cops would respond to a domestic violence report.

Mariah’s book also alleges … “Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound.”

Morgan claims this is another lie … he claims tons of folks witnessed the “deep affection” between him and his mother — and he adds, Mariah contradicted herself later in the book when she recounted her mother once saying, “Morgan is the only one I love.”

Morgan is seeking damages for defamation and emotional distress.

His lawsuit comes about a month after Mariah’s sister Alison hit her with a lawsuit over the memoir. She is seeking $1.25 million for “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

