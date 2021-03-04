‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: #FelonBae Sammy Pulls Up on Amber [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Sammy pulling up on Amber after he’s released from prison.

Amber is totally surprised when Sammy pops up, and his presence conjures up some old memories about their wild past together.

Sammy professes his love for her and makes clear that he’s ready to pick up where they left off before they were both hauled away to prison. But does Amber feel the same way about him after all these years? Watch their moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Kristianna plans a risky rendezvous. Quaylon’s shocking discovery changes everything. Andrea’s Mormon friends question her faith. Amber is conflicted when faced with a surprise from her past. Shawn fears his relationship may have cost him his family.

This season on “Life Ater Lockup” the couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison? ​

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?