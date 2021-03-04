Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

Chris Harrison Hopes His Break from ‘The Bachelor’ Is Temporary: ‘I Plan to Be Back’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

210303_GMA_chris_harrison_teaser_hpMain_16x9_1600
Michael Strahan interviews Chris Harrison on “Good Morning America” (Mar 4, 2021) – ABC News

*Chris Harrison said in an interview Thursday that his current racial timeout from hosting “The Bachelor” shouldn’t be permanent, and he hopes to return.

After defending current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist social media posts, Harrison took himself off of the show. But in an interview with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan Thursday, he spoke of wanting to come back.

Asked if he was the right person to take the franchise forward, Harrison said: “I plan to be back, and I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done, and I am excited to be a part of that change.”

Harrison’s self-imposed exile came after he defended Kirkconnell during an interview with Extra host and the franchise’s first Black “Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay. He blamed the “woke police” and “cancel culture” for the backlash against Kirkconnell’s photos, which showed her at a 2018 Antebellum party and “liking” pics that showed Confederate flags in the background.

Asked about his use of the term “woke police” while speaking with Lindsay, Harrison said, “I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was… And I didn’t speak from my heart, and that is to say I stand against all forms of racism, and I am deeply sorry. I am sorry to Rachel Lindsay, and I am sorry to the Black community.”

Harrison told “GMA” that he’s working with a race educator and strategist, along with faith leaders and scholars like Georgetown University sociology professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

“Dr. Dyson often talks to me about ‘council, not cancel,’” Harrison explained. “That is full accountability: Understanding what you didn’t understand, owning that, learning from that… Seeking council, often in the community that you hurt and learning from them, listening to them, gaining experience [and] knowledge and moving forward.”

Watch below:

Previous articleBlack Police Officer Fired After Saying N-word Caught on Bodycam [VIDEO]
Next articleJanet Jackson: Four-hour Documentary Event About Singer’s Legacy Coming to A+E
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO