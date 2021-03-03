Video of Toddler Sharing His Breakfast With Mickey Mouse Goes Viral (Watch)

*Katessa Kennedy of Rock Hill, South Carolina caught her grandson Karson in the midst of an unselfish act: sharing food with his boy, Mickey Mouse.

Karson, whose plate was filled with bacon and eggs, was sitting in a high chair next to the Disney character doll, whose bowl was empty.

But not for long.

In the video, Karson held up a piece of his scrambled egg, pulled over Mickey’s empty bowl and shook his scrambled egg into it. The concentration was intense. He repeated the kind gesture, punctuating the sentiment with a, “There you go, Mickey.”

Katessa said the clip was filmed in December 2019. In a Facebook post she wrote: “This boy loves Mickey.”

Watch below: