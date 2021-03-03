Serena Williams and Her Adorable Mini-Me, Olympia Ohanian, Model Stuart Weitzman (Watch)

*Stuart Weitzman global spokeswoman Serena Williams and her 3-year-old daughter Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr. have debuted in their first-ever joint fashion campaign.

The power duo showed off the brand’s spring ’21 campaign in a series of matching outfits as part of Stuart Weitzman’s Footsteps to Follow campaign. The effort seeks to encourage customers and viewers alike to look for ways in which different generations can inspire each other.

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” Williams in a statement.

Photos of the pair were shot by Ethan James Green, and the luxury footwear brand released the below promotional film on Stuartweitzman.com available to view for the first 24 hours of the campaign. “She is mini Serena. She’s so cute and she’s so fun,” Serena gushes in the clip.

Created by the luxury brand’s head of design, Edmundo Castillo, all styles are available to shop online now at Stuartweitzman.com.

“I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship,” said Castillo. “The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman.”