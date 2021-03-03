Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home Today’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Morgan Freeman Hopes ‘The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain’ Sparks Police Reform (Trailer)

By EURPublisher01
0

*In 2011, a 68-year-old Black veteran in White Plains, NY accidentally set off his Life Alert, and police were sent to his door for a welfare check. An hour later, he was dead – shot twice in the chest by responding officers, none of whom were charged with his death.

The story was made into an 80-minute indie film with the blessing of his family. After first premiering at the Austin Film Festival in October 2019, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” with Frankie Faison in the title role, has added Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment as an executive producer and is heading to the Berlin International Film Festival, carrying the weight of 2020’s global racial reckoning.

Freeman and his production partner Lori McCreary first saw the film amid last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests and quickly signed on. As they seek a distributor in Berlin, Freeman and McCreary spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the need for police reform and the sad relevance of Chamberlain’s death 10 years later.

Asked why he signed on to the film, Freeman explains:

“The story of ‘Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain’ is about a man who accidentally touched off his Life Alert system, you just press that button and 911 is alerted. And 911 will send someone, generally they send the police — wrong, but they do. The police go and answer the call, and meanwhile Kenneth is telling the 911 people, “I’m okay, that was a mistake, I don’t need any help, I’m okay.” They try to tell the police that but the police insist on gaining entry to his apartment. They’re banging on the doors saying “Open the door,” and he’s telling them “Leave me alone, I’m fine, I don’t need anything, that was a mistake.” And this goes on for hours, with the police insisting on gaining access to his apartment, so much so that they eventually break down the door and wind up killing Chamberlain.

“Now, that was never any danger to the police, not even that they could imagine. This was an old man stumbling around in the dark of his apartment trying to get people to leave him alone. All of the news coverage this past year, about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter and all of the other stuff that’s been going on, this movie I think sort of narrows it all down to what is necessary here, and to my way of thinking what was necessary here is police reform. We have to get another way of doing policing in the community. Policing is for help, it’s not law enforcement, and I think this movie points that out.”

Below, CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2012 detailed step by step how the confrontation between police and Kenneth Chamberlain escalated before he was killed.

Previous articleDr. Michael Eric Dyson Hosts New Series ‘One Question, One Mike’ Premiering March 3 on Facebook Watch
Next articleEddie Murphy Reveals Studio Forced Him to Put White Actor in ‘Coming to America’ [Video]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO