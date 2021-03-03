Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s Former Press Secretary Joining Fox News as On-air Contributor [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnan is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor.

McEnan served as press secretary for less than a year under the Trump administration, and she pushed Trump’s unfounded claim that the presidential election was stolen by Joe Biden. Prior to joining the Trump team, McEnany was a commentator at CNN. She also worked in production at Fox News and she was a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner said on her show Tuesday, CNN reports. 

In her first interview since leaving the White House, McEnany told Faulkner that Trump “changed” the Republican Party by making it “more inclusive.”

“He has made this party more inclusive, more expansive, more welcoming, and I think Republicans on the Hill who are so quick to say ‘President Trump doesn’t have a place in this party’ need to look at these numbers and why these voters who aren’t typically Republican voters came to the party,” McEnany said.

READ MORE: Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Hosts New Series ‘One Question, One Mike’ Premiering March 3 on Facebook Watch

She pointed to the high support from Black and Hispanic voters, and credited this support to Trump giving people “economic hope and opportunity.” McEnany also told Faulkner that she believes Trump can make a comeback in 2024.

“I think he can do it again,” McEnany said when asked if Trump could become president for the second time. “It’s up to him whether to run in 2024. There are some incredible men and women in our party who are walking in the same kind of Trump ideology. Gov. Ron DeSantis, amazing. Kristi Noem, Vice President Pence.”

McEnany dismissed rumors of Trump wanting to start his own party and called on his supporters to “fix” the Republican Party. 

“It was fixed in 2015, 2016 and made more inclusive [by] speaking to those Rust Belt Democrats who came to the Republican Party, broadening the party,” McEnany said. “I do think he fixed it by giving us a strong focus on trade and protecting blue collar workers. There is a push to go back to the status quo, there’s a push to exile him, to exile his movement.”

Elsewhere in the conversation with Faulkner, McEnany noted that she does not believe Trump is responsible for the deadly Capitol riots on January 6.

“We had been to hundreds of rallies … They were nothing but peaceful events. We expected that day to be the same,” McEnany said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

