Wednesday, March 3, 2021
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: ‘He Snatched My Wig & Choked Me!’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip ahead of this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” which finds Diamond detailing the physical violence between her and Pimpin.

After the couple come to blows, Diamond opens up about Pimpin’ laying hands on her, and Da Brat doesn’t take the news too well. Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above. 

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Elsewhere in the episode, Pimpin’ and Diamond call it quits, and Khi can’t resist making a move when he learns Diamond is single. Meanwhile, Bow anxiously awaits the results of his paternity test and considers how a baby son could impact his future.

Per the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

