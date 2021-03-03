Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home Entertainment Film
Film

Eddie Murphy Reveals Studio Forced Him to Put White Actor in ‘Coming to America’ [Video]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote their upcoming film “Coming 2 America,” the hotly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic, out later this week.

During the conversation, Kimmel asked how fellow comedian Louie Anderson came to be a part of the original film. According to both Murphy and Hall, Paramount demand a white actor appear in the film because the movie was too black. 

“I love Louie but I think we were forced to put Louie in it,” Hall said. “No, I think we were forced to put a white person.”

Watch Murphy and Hall tell it via the clip above.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy tells Tamron Hall the LAST Person He’ll do Music with is Megan Thee Stallion / WATCH

coming 2 america eddie and louie- twitter
via Twitter

“Yeah, Paramount was like … because the whole cast was Black and this was back in the 80s, so it was like ‘We have to have a white person, there has to be a white person in the movie!’” Murphy said. “[We were like] ‘What?’ So, who is the funniest white guy around right now? And then Louie, we knew him and was cool with him, so that’s how Louie got in the movie.”

Hall said he was given a list of “three white guys” from the studio but declined to reveal who was on the list. 

The original 1988 film follows Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to himself a wife. Murphy starred opposite Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos.

For the sequel, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding his long-lost son, played by Jermaine Fowler.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi (Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Murphy leads an all-star cast including Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.

“Coming 2 America” will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

Previous articleMorgan Freeman Hopes ‘The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain’ Sparks Police Reform (Trailer)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO