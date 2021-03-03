Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Coming 2 America: The Zamundan Royal Family Has Arrived – Amazon Prime Video Debuts Royal Transportation Fleet

By Fisher Jack
0

*In anticipation of Coming 2 America, the highly-awaited sequel to the original 1988 blockbuster comedy, Coming to America, Amazon Prime Video is partnering with Amazon Transportation to debut a first-of-its-kind partnership that brings Zamunda’s Royal Family to the homes of consumers.

Prime Video is creating a cultural celebration to engage nostalgic fans while introducing the newly-crowned King Akeem of Zamunda from the iconic film to new audiences and royal subjects on a plane, trucks and delivery vehicles.

Starting this week, 220 Amazon delivery vehicles, four trucks and one plane in eight key regions throughout the United States will celebrate the Zamundan Royal Family’s return to America by graciously and proudly displaying specialty wrapping featuring King Akeem. Prime Video will continue to raise and celebrate Black excellence in each U.S. region by partnering with local Black-owned restaurants to provide over 5,000 meals to those in need ahead of the global debut of Coming 2 America.

“Prime Video is elated to celebrate Black excellence by honoring this iconic film in an epic way,” says Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Amazon Studios and Prime Video. “Our team wanted to create an unforgettable moment for our customers and communities that not only highlighted our important Amazon transportation partners, but also intimately touched consumers in their own backyard. We will also support Black-owned restaurants in our communities by providing meals to those in need.”

ALSO READ THIS ON EURWEB: Benzino and His Daughter Coi Leray Spar On Social Media Over Strained Relationship [VIDEO]

Coming 2 America Reimagined as Amazon Transportstion Fleet*”Coming to Americahas remained an important film for the past 33 years. This national adaptation of Amazon’s renowned delivery vehicles represents a first-time partnership between Prime Video and Amazon Transportation in celebration of this momentous occasion. The highlight of this partnership includes the services of an Amazon Air plane. Featuring a nineteen-and-a-half-foot tall image of Zamunda’s cherished King Akeem on the side of the aircraft, this Amazon Air plane is the pinnacle of the Royal Fleet and will touch down in Queens, King Akeem’s home base in the United States, at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in addition to other regions across the country.

The Royal Fleet will be launched with an announcement video on the Coming 2 America @ZamundaRoyalsInstagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. Those who spot King Akeem driving around town are humbly invited to share original social media posts of how they express their inner royalty using #Coming2America and #RoyalGiveaway for a chance to win a custom Coming 2 America royal reward. Prime Video will choose winners each week and select fans will be featured with a “royal coronation” by showcasing their posts on the official @ZamundaRoyals Instagram account. Learn more at www.amazon.com/c2asweeps.

To execute the community meals aspect of this campaign, Prime Video is working with local Black-owned restaurants including Grandchamps (New York), Poppy + Rose (Los Angeles), Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen (Houston), Phlavz Bar and Grille (Chicago), Busy Bee Cafe (Atlanta), House of Mac (Miami), Mr. Braxton Bar & Kitchen (Washington, D.C.), and Riddim N Spice (Nashville).

Fans of Coming 2 America in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, D.C. and Nashville will be able to spot some of these royal delivery vehicles featuring King Akeem around their cities for eight weeks while fans across the country may spot the Coming 2 America wrapped aircraft and trucks. To check out the Royal Fleet online, please visit @ZamundaRoyals on Instagram and Twitter.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

  • Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series and sports, including Thursday Night Football, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like The Boys, One Night in Miami…, Sound of Metal, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Sylvie’s Love, Upload, and My Spy, plus Emmy Award-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Golden Globe award-winners Borat Subsequent MovieFilm and Small Axe. Prime members also get access to licensed content.
  • Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like CBS All Access, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.tv, STARZ and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime.  View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.
  • Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.
  • Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.
  • Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music and Kindle ebooks. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.
source: The Brand Agency

Previous articlePhilly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds
Next articleNiecy Nash to Host 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards – Thursday, April 8, Streaming on Hulu
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO