‘TikTok Doc’ Jason Campbell Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment (Video)

*A doctor who went viral as the “TikTok Doc” while at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (OHSU) has been placed on leave at his new position in Florida amid allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment.

Dr. Jason Campbell, who worked as an anesthesia resident at OHSU, was recently hired at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. The university said in a statement Monday night: “The University of Florida and UF College of Medicine in Gainesville recently learned of a new hire who is the subject of allegations of misconduct from a previous institution. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation. They did not begin any official duties on campus nor have contact with any patients. The University of Florida is committed to providing a safe educational, work and residential environment that is free from harassment or misconduct.”

Campbell became a social media star after videos of himself dancing during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at OHSU went viral on TikTok. He now faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit from a former coworker accusing him of sexual assault and harassment of an employee at the adjoining Veterans Affairs Medical Center. (OHSU and the VA Hospital are connected via a sky bridge and Campbell had access to both locations on Marquam Hill.)

The lawsuit filed late Friday in federal court in Portland alleges Campbell harassed a woman social worker from January through March last year, sending a pornographic photo of himself through social media and sexually charged text messages. Then on March 12, the suit alleges, Campbell went into the woman’s office area at the medical center, crept up behind her and forcibly pressed against her so she could feel his erection.

“Plaintiff was terrified and yelled at Dr. Campbell to leave,” the suit says. “Plaintiff followed up with a written message, ‘Don’t EVER surprise me by getting in my physical space.’”

Campbell responded by text message, “I should’ve asked. I’m sorry,” according to the suit and a screenshot of the text exchange.

The woman complained to Oregon Health & Science University in early April about the alleged sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching.

The suit also names OHSU, where Campbell worked as a second-year resident.

An OHSU investigation concluded in August that Campbell had violated its harassment policy and code of conduct with unwanted touching and sending inappropriate electronic and text messages, including an unsolicited picture of his erection through his scrub pants.

The investigative report obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive describes Campbell entering the woman’s office during work hours, walking up behind her while she reached into a cupboard with her back turned and then pushing against her “including pushing his penis into her backside.”

Campbell’s actions continued despite the woman’s repeated admonishments that she wasn’t interested in him beyond being friends and that his inappropriate comments and behavior were unwelcome, according to the report.

The affidavit goes on to say that the plaintiff reported the details of the sexual harassment and assault to at least 13 different authorities within OHSU, six of which were in leadership roles. Additionally, one other woman who was afraid to come forward had given her story to the plaintiff to share her alleged sexual harassment and assault from Campbell with those in leadership positions at OHSU as well.

