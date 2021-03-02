*“It’s a coffee table book, it’s pretty big,” said Teresa Hairston, founder and publisher of the former Gospel Today Magazine that reached one million dollars in business, about her newly published book “Unstoppable: The Incredible Journey of America’s #1 Christian Lifestyle Magazine” (Books2LiveBy) “I want the readers to be inspired by my journey, a black single woman with three kids and 2 ½ jobs.”

Hairston confided that because of the pandemic people have put their dreams aside. She wants them to be encouraged to dream again and challenge themselves to move.

“Sometimes you have to look at what your destiny is…that keep you moving,” Teresa pointed out. “I started out as a songwriter, a writer who could read sheet music…was hired as Director of Promotions for Savoy, a major Gospel label.”

ALSO ON EURWEB: Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Hairston started a Gospel newsletter with all the inside information she was privy to.

“My newsletter turned into a magazine to encourage people established in Gospel,” she said. “Gospel was the step-child of music. It didn’t lead with news…of killing people like the other news outlets. News doesn’t have to be negative.”

Teresa launched her magazine in 1989 with $300 and built it to a revenue stream of one million. In 1994 she launched The Gospel Heritage Foundation to educate worshippers and musician in the legacy of Gospel Music. After the digital age took its toll on print media she ended the publication. Gospel Today was the largest distributed and longest running Urban Gospel lifestyle magazine in history. Her autobiography, “Unstoppable…,” about her fantastic journey from Savoy Records, to SCORE newsletter to publishing Gospel Today Magazine, is also released digitally February.

“I was a part of Gospel. I just knew it was something I wanted to do,” she said. “This was before Kirk Franklin, Donnie and Yolanda. I was at the cutting edge of all that….God’s timing.” www.Book2LiveBY.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference