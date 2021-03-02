Mathew Knowles Quitting Music Industry to Focus on ‘Mentoring, Academia’

*Mathew Knowles has announced that he’ll soon be retiring from the music industry.

“In the next two years, I will have transitioned completely out of the music industry… my plan is to be completely dedicated to mentoring, academia,” he told Page Six. “There’s nothing negative about [the decision]. I’m personally ready to move on. I’ll continue to teach about the music business.”

Last month Knowles launched his new endeavor, his Impact podcast on iHeartRadio. We previously reported… Impact will be a weekly one-hour program with Knowles sharing his perspectives on racism, health and wellness, entrepreneurship and the music business.

“These four topics consume the American zeitgeist today and at the root of them all is money and power,” said Knowles. On Impact, he will separate truth from lies by discussing the facts without sensationalism, and sharing opinions rather than trumpeting the opinionated.

“The ultimate goal of the radio show is to build bridges and tear down walls,” he continued. The target audience is 35-60, educated, and female leaning. Guests will include leaders from diverse communities with varied viewpoints.

“I want to talk to Nancy Brown, who is the [CEO] of the American Heart Association. Vice President Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Wendy Williams, Oprah… I want diversity. I’m always looking to how to diversify my guests,” Knowles said.

Knowles is widely recognized in the entertainment industry for developing and promoting award-winning artists. As founder of Music World Entertainment Corporation, he has served as executive producer for more than 100 award-winning, platinum and gold albums in multiple genres, including pop, R&B, gospel, dance, and country, as well as soundtracks and special-themed projects. Record sales have exceeded 450 million worldwide, with work featuring some of the biggest names in music including Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, The O’Jays, Destiny’s Child & his daughters Solange, and Beyoncé, to name a few.

