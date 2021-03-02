D’Angelo Serves Up New Track with Keyon Harrold (‘Soho Karen’) at Verzuz Apollo Event

*D’Angelo headlined a VERZUZ event live from the Apollo Theater on February 27, and he was joined by some of his famous friends, including H.E.R, Method Man, Redman, with stars such as Common, Timbaland, Snoop Dogg and Babyface in attendance

Per Pitchfork, “D’Angelo opened with new material joined by trumpeter Keyon Harrold before covering Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” Harrold made headlines last year when his 14-year-old son was wrongly accused of stealing an iPhone of a woman dubbed SoHo Karen.

We previously reported, in viral of the incident, SoHo Karen (AKA Miya Ponsetto) is seen lunging at the youngster and demanding the manager force him to give her his phone. Harrold definitely wasn’t going for that and it’s a good thing he didn’t because the woman’s device was eventually returned by an Uber driver, who’d found it in his car. And according to Harrold, at the time, said nobody offered an apology.

Harrold posted video of the attack on his Instagram, along with the caption, “I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!!”

Here’s more from the New York Post about what went down during the Verzuz event:

Then they launched into what appeared to be a song in progress, with D’Angelo declaring that “love is a thing that makes the world go ’round.” And as Harrold vibed out on his horn with the neo-soul man on the keys — Lena Waithe very accurately described it as MTV “ ‘Unplugged’ vibes,” in the comments — it was a moment that dissolved any “Verzuz” between people.

While the event had been billed as “D’Angelo & Friends,” the singer didn’t battle against other artists. It was all about him, according to reports.

…as if we needed a reminder tonight of D’Angelo’s genius and impact on our culture 🖤…what a beautiful evening it was..vibrations and souls were lifted…thank you, King 👑🖤 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ELmqVxDklY — KLYarg ™ (@KLyargy) February 28, 2021

At one point he performed with H.E.R. on Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.” D’Angelo closed his set with “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”