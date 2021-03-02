Tuesday, March 2, 2021
D’Angelo Serves Up New Track with Keyon Harrold (‘Soho Karen’) at Verzuz Apollo Event

By Ny MaGee
D'Angelo
*D’Angelo headlined a VERZUZ event live from the Apollo Theater on February 27, and he was joined by some of his famous friends, including H.E.R, Method Man, Redman, with stars such as Common, Timbaland, Snoop Dogg and Babyface in attendance

Per Pitchfork, “D’Angelo opened with new material joined by trumpeter Keyon Harrold before covering Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.”  Harrold made headlines last year when his 14-year-old son was wrongly accused of stealing an iPhone of a woman dubbed SoHo Karen. 

We previously reported, in viral of the incident, SoHo Karen (AKA Miya Ponsetto) is seen lunging at the youngster and demanding the manager force him to give her his phone. Harrold definitely wasn’t going for that and it’s a good thing he didn’t because the woman’s device was eventually returned by an Uber driver, who’d found it in his car. And according to Harrold, at the time, said nobody offered an apology.

Harrold posted video of the attack on his Instagram, along with the caption, “I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!!”

READ MORE: Miya Ponsetto (‘Soho Karen’) Arrested for Attacking 14-Year-Old Boy Over iPhone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D’Angelo (@thedangelo)

Here’s more from the New York Post about what went down during the Verzuz event:

Then they launched into what appeared to be a song in progress, with D’Angelo declaring that “love is a thing that makes the world go ’round.” And as Harrold vibed out on his horn with the neo-soul man on the keys — Lena Waithe very accurately described it as MTV “ ‘Unplugged’  vibes,” in the comments — it was a moment that dissolved any “Verzuz” between people.

While the event had been billed as “D’Angelo & Friends,” the singer didn’t battle against other artists. It was all about him, according to reports. 

At one point he performed with H.E.R. on Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters.” D’Angelo closed his set with “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

