Tuesday, March 2, 2021
CBS Drops Teasers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Candid Conversation with Oprah [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*CBS has revealed a teaser of the two-hour “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” set to air on Sunday, March 7. The network said Winfrey spoke with the Duchess of Sussex in “a wide-ranging interview covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood (and) philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

In two promos that aired Sunday, Meghan doesn’t speak, but Harry recalled how his mother Princess Diana was stalked and harassed by British media, in the same way they treat his wife.

“My biggest fear is history repeating itself,” he tells Winfrey. “It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’: He Swears, Raps, FaceTimes Meghan, Says UK Media Was Destroying His ‘Mental Health’ (Watch)

Harry also explained that his mother had to find her way alone after divorcing Prince Charles.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we have each other.”

The highly anticipated interview hints at some “shocking” revelations … including, per TMZ, a suggestion Meghan’s been “silenced” by Queen Elizabeth and the Palace.

Days after Harry and Megan’s Oprah interview was announced, Buckingham Palace issued a statement stating that “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the statement said.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued. “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

The 90-minute special with Oprah will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8 EST/PST.

Previous articleFormer Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs Blames Disinformation for Defeat
Next articleNew ABC Series ‘Soul of a Nation’/ Examines Black Life in America
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

