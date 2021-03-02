Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Bolo the Stripper Says His OnlyFans is Booming Following ‘RHOA’ Cameo [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Bolo the Stripper via Twitter

*Bolo the stripper says his OnlyFans page is booming following his appearance on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The exotic dancer was hired to perform at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party during the cast’s trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Bolo, real name Michael Bolwaire, put on a steamy private show for some of the ladies on the Feb. 21 episode. The cast members involved with making sexy time with him after the cameras stopped rolling remains unclear, but Bailey was not one of them, according to Page Six.

Speaking with Andy Cohen after Sunday night’s show, Bolo said he hasn’t seen his appearance on the show.

“I didn’t get to see the show,” Bolo said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” see the clip below.

“I’m not real big on like, watching it,” said Bolo. He added that “I’ve got other stuff to be taking care of. I hear about it afterwards. But as far as like, watching the show, no I didn’t watch it.”

“I was there! What the hell I need to watch it for?” he added.

READ MORE: ‘RHOA’ Stars Call for ‘Cut Cameras’ During Wild Night with Male Stripper

Since appearing on RHOA, Bolo confirmed that he’s been receiving a lot of attention. 

“I’ve done a couple of different projects, so I’m kind of accustomed to, you know, a lot of people at a time. I did a couple of other movies in the past … and just a other couple things that I’ve been doing that it was just like, hey, s—, I’m used to that attention, but it’s at the wrong time,” he said. “I got other stuff to be taking care of.”

Among the projects keeping him busy since appearing on RHOA is his OnlyFans account.

“Your OnlyFans must be booming, Bolo. Is it?” asked Cohen.

“It’s doing pretty good. It’s doing a lot better than it was about two to three weeks ago,” he said about the subscription-based website known for its explicit content.

Bolo has been performing as an adult entertainer for the past 12 years. He told Cohen: “I’ve been doing it for a while, so a lot of the new spark, it’s like, almost giving me the extra push again in my career. But, you know, I’ve been doing it for a long time and, you know, you’ve still got to be Michael when you go home.” 

Bailey joined Bolo on Sunday’s WWHL, and thanked him for giving her the “most epic bachelorette party of all time.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for helping Kandi make my bachelorette party probably the biggest — no pun intended — and most epic bachelorette party of all time,” said Bailey. “Like, I literally have friends calling me who are married saying, ‘I want to get divorced so I can get married again and have a bachelorette party with Bolo and have Kandi throw it.'”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

