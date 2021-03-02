BLIND ITEM: You Are Not the Father!

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This B- list actress/reality star has been spotted with the rapping Dr. Hey, he is single now and she is single. What neither will share is she is one of several of his mistresses he had while married and she has hinted that one of her children is actually is, but she gets child support from him and also the celebrity who thinks it is his child.

Can you guess the reality star, the rapper, and the other baby daddy?